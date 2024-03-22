Citi bares key global posting

Citigroup has recently announced Riswas “Vis” Raghavan as its new banking and executive vice chairperson, leading Citi’s Investment, Corporate and Commercial Banking globally.

According to Citi, Raghavan will help shape and drive the company’s firm-wide strategy and assist with key strategic initiatives.

Raghavan is another important and strategic hire for Citi, to lead one of its five core businesses. His decision to join Citi from a strong competitor where he has had a remarkable career speaks volumes about Citi’s enviable platform and is a recognition of the hard work the global bank has done to ensure that it reaches its full potential.

JP Morgan stint

Before joining Citi, Raghavan was the head of Global Investment Banking at J.P. Morgan in the Europe and Middle East Asia regions, working with the bank’s senior country officers and business heads to deliver for clients across all lines of business.

Prior to becoming the head of Global Investment Banking, he was co-head of Global Investment and Corporate Banking, and Head of EMEA Investment and Corporate Banking and Treasury Services.

For his part, Raghavan is excited about joining Citi to solidify its strategic vision, highly-skilled talents, and the value proposition that Citi’s unmatched global platform can offer to clients.