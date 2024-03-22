Catapang, deputy double security amid ambush

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. yesterday said he has doubled his security along with his Deputy Director General for Administration Atty. Al Perreras in connection with the recent strafing of his car in Quezon City.

This was stated by Catapang in an ambush interview in Greenhills, San Juan yesterday.

He also said that their situation is okay but there is a need to beef up their security amid the continuing threat to their lives.

“We are okay along with Atty. Perreras who is scheduled to go abroad. Our movement now is carefully being planned to somewhat evade any untoward incident. We doubled out security,” said Catapang.

Asked if former BuCor Director General Gerald Bantag has something to do with the slay try, Catapang said they are not discounting the possibility but at the moment they are conducting an in-depth investigation to determine who is behind the said armed attack.

He likewise said that since they introduced the reform in BuCor as per the instruction of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, they started receiving death threats but it is expected and those who are affected by it will think something to get back at them.

Perreras also was the one who filed the plunder and other cases against Bantag but they are not saying he is behind because there are so many personalities that have been affected by the reform not only the campaign against illegal drugs, contraband and others.

“There are many angles that we are looking into but when we assumed the position there are bloggers who are giving warning to us like “Mag-ingat kayo, me araw din kayo,” but we cannot say whose behind but maybe we can say that is one of the persons in interest here,” said Catapang.

Catapang said he cannot discuss more about the incident due to the ongoing investigation. “Sorry but I cannot discuss more because there is an ongoing investigation although many have been affected by the reform we have introduced. Malamang naapektuhan ang kanilang business inside and it is not happening only here but in other penal colonies,” said Catapang.

Meanwhile, Catapang said he is leaving the matter to the Philippine National Police on the matter of investigation about the ambush attempt on his life the other day.

“There are really many problems in the NBP. It’s a battle between good and evil. Catapang had survived ambushes and threats when he was a battalion commander in the Army. He is used to such a problem.”

He added, “The vehicle was with Atty. Perreras. If there is a threat, be very careful. There should be no pattern on the movement of an official.”