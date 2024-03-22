Bong Go gives support to recovering fire victims in Navotas

“Magdasal po tayo at ipagdasal po natin ‘yung mga mahal natin sa buhay. Ang gamit po ay nabibili. Ang pera po ay kikitain rin po natin, magsipag lang tayo. Subalit ‘yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. Ang nawalang buhay po ay wala na. A lost life is a lost life forever,” Go said in a video message during his Malasakit Team’s relief activity for recovering fire victims at the Navotas City Hall on Monday, 18 March.

In coordination with the Navotas City government, 81 fire victims received relief items, such as snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, and volleyball and basketball balls.

There were also select recipients of shoes.

Meanwhile, the National Housing Authority extended necessary housing assistance to help them rebuild their homes.

"Isinulong natin ang programang EHAP noon at patuloy ko itong sinusuportahan ngayon upang matulungan ang mga biktima ng bagyo, sunog o anumang sakuna, na makabili ng materyales para maayos ang bahay tulad ng yero, pako, semento, at iba pang kagamitan," Go said.

In observance of Fire Prevention Month, Go also affirmed the government's efforts to improve fire response and readiness in light of the enactment of Republic Act No. 11589 or the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act.

This law, which Go was a principal author and co-sponsor of, aims to boost the firefighting capacity of the agency on a ten-year modernization initiative.

Moreover, Go co-sponsored and is one of the authors of SBN 2451, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill, primarily sponsored by Senator Jinggoy Estrada.

Based on the Mandatory Evacuation Center bill previously filed by Go, this bill aims to establish permanent and well-equipped evacuation centers nationwide if enacted into law.

To further help the city develop, as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go helped secure the funding for constructing various multipurpose buildings, floodwall structures, and improving drainage canals.

He also helped secure funding to acquire ambulance units, trucks, and multicabs.

As an advocate of quality education, Go also supported the construction of new school buildings and facilities within various educational institutions in the city, including Navotas Polytechnic College, Kaunlaran High School, Daanghari Elementary School, North Bay Boulevard Elementary School, Navotas National High School, Tangos Elementary School, San Roque Elementary School, San Rafael Village Elementary School, Tanza Elementary School, and Dagat-Dagatan Elementary School, among others.

Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also remains committed to expanding healthcare access nationwide, aiming to enhance the availability of government medical services to communities, particularly those that are underserved.

With the collaborative support of Go, the Department of Health (DOH) led by Secretary Ted Herbosa, local government units, and other legislators, substantial funding has been secured to establish more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including two in the city, to bring primary care, medical consultations, and early disease detection closer to communities.

Go also highlighted the presence of a Malasakit Center at the Navotas City Hospital for individuals needing medical assistance.

Malasakit Centers serve as centralized hubs, offering easy access to medical assistance programs for disadvantaged and indigent patients.

Initiated by Go in 2018, the Malasakit Centers program was institutionalized under the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which he principally authored and sponsored in the Senate.

Currently, there are now 161 Malasakit Centers that has benefitted more than ten million Filipinos according to DOH.