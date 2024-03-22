Blade runner

Size does matter.

A blueberry as big as a tennis ball entered the Guinness World Records last week for being the heaviest fruit of its kind.

The 20.4-gram blueberry picked in the Costa Group’s fruit plantation in Corindi, New South Wales, Australia, beat the previous 3-year-old record of 16.2 grams, also set by an Australian fruit grower.

CG senior horticulturalist Brad Hocking said the blueberry comes from the Eterna variety, known for its large fruit size, crisp texture, and long shelf life, CNN reports, citing a company statement.

Meanwhile, American engineers have unveiled the design for the world’s largest airplane.

Designer Radia, a Colorado-based energy company, described the WindRunner, the aircraft’s moniker, as 356 feet long and 79 feet high with a wingspan of 261 feet, New York Post reports. Such dimensions mean it is as long as a National Football League playing field and 106 feet longer than a Boeing 747-8, the world’s longest passenger plane.

A cargo plane, the WindRunner can carry loads of up to 80 tons, 12 times as much as a 787-8’s capacity. However, it needs to land and take off from a 6,000-foot runway, according to NYP.

The WindRunner will transport only one type of cargo: wind turbine blades 300 feet long or longer and 35 tons heavy. Such gigantic blades cannot be delivered to onshore wind farms via land transporter and road, so Radia came up with the alternative.