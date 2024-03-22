BI captures 2 'trafficking' victims, docs tampered

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) intercepted two alleged victims of human trafficking at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 after presenting fake documents they had bought on Facebook.

On 19 March, after trying to board an Emirates flight that was passing through Dubai to get to Oman, the victims, who were 31 and 51 years old— were apprehended.

Both victims claimed to be bound for the Arab region to visit their respective spouses, who they alleged were Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

However, after being evaluated by front-line immigration agents who found discrepancies in their statements and documentation, they were referred for a secondary inspection.

Both of them also submitted marriage certificates showing their purported marriage to the OFWs.

During the secondary inspection, they admitted to purchasing the documents from the fixers they had met on Facebook.

They revealed that they had been instructed to pose as tourists by their imaginary wives.

Their marriage certificates were subjected to forensic document inspection, which confirmed that they were indeed fake.

They were both promised work as a car painter and a salon worker in Oman, with an expected salary of only 250 riyals.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco reminded aspiring OFWs that documents procured through illegitimate means are most likely fake or tampered with.

“We can not just buy documents online,” said Tansingco. “Ensure that you are getting your documents from legitimate sources, lest you be duped into getting fake ones,” he added.