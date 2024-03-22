BI arrests two fugitives in Manila, Pampanga

In response to criminal accusations brought against them, two foreign nationals have been arrested, according to the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

These individuals will be sent to their home countries.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the two suspects as Lee Yeonghak, a 44-year-old South Korean, and Stan Ray Hudgins, a 63-year-old American, who were arrested in separate operations conducted in Manila and Pampanga by operatives from the BI Fugitive Search Unit (BI-FSU).

According to the BI-FSU, Lee was arrested on Wednesday along Maria Orosa Street, Ermita, while Hudgins was apprehended last Tuesday in Mabalacat.

Both were arrested on the strength of mission orders issued by Commissioner Tansingco at the request of the South Korean and US authorities.

Tansingco said the duo will be deported for being undesirable aliens and for being undocumented as a result of the cancellation of their passports by their governments.

According to BI-FSU acting chief Rendel Ryan Sy, Lee is wanted by authorities in Seoul for his involvement in illegal online gaming operations.

The Daegu District Prosecutor's Office issued a warrant of arrest for Lee, alleging that he had established online gambling sites and broken the rules prohibiting unlawful gambling in his nation.

Lee is allegedly accused of working with the head of a syndicate to create the said online gaming sites starting in 2022, from which they made 90 billion won, or about US$67 million, in profit.

As for Hudgins, Sy stated that the American was accused of not providing child support and that a family court in Richard County, South Carolina, had issued a warrant of arrest against him.

According to intelligence reports, Hudgins is usually carrying a deadly weapon, making him dangerous and armed.

Lee and Hudgins are now detained at the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, pending their deportation proceedings.