What if China intrudes Balikatan? AFP says: ‘That’s entirely up to them’

The Armed Forces of the Philippines is not projecting any message in the upcoming annual ‘Balikatan’ (shoulder-to-shoulder) Exercises with its counterparts from the United States as it sets maritime drills beyond the country’s 12 nautical miles exclusive economic zone in the western frontier.

As part of the Balikatan drills next month, the Philippines, United States, and France will conduct maritime group sail in the West Philippine Sea, according to Balikatan 2024 executive agent, Col. Michael Logico.

Logico described the trilateral naval drills as “a new thing” for the execution of the Balikatan exercise, as previous group sails were only limited to the 12 nautical mile territorial waters of the country.

It is expected that such maritime drills would not sit well with China as it has been warning the Philippines that such activities with the US can aggravate tension in the WPS, which Beijing claims is part of its territory in the South China Sea.

Chances that sightings of Chinese vessels during the naval drills in the area are likely possible.

“Well, we are inside of our EEZ, and I believe we have the right to be there,” he said.

WPS still covers the 200 nautical mile limit of the Philippines’ EEZ.

Logico said the naval exercises in the set areas under Balikatan will continue even with the presence of any Chinese vessel.

“You know, Balikatan exercise is a demonstration of our combat readiness, the entire intent is to deter and if we cannot deter we will defend, and when we defend the objective is to win,” he said.

During the group sail, Logico said at least four AFP ships and one from the French Navy would join the sail.

The total number of participating US Navy vessels is yet to be determined.

The Philippines has a visiting forces agreement (VFA) with the US, thus, allowing such joint maritime activities.

The US can engage in maritime drills with the country’s 12 nautical miles of territorial waters.

While the VFA with France is still in the works. Logico, however, said France could still join since the naval drills will be conducted beyond the country’s 12 nautical miles of territorial waters.

“Well, it does not really matter, I mean I can go one meter beyond 12 nautical miles, I’m already in international waters so it does not really matter legally,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Logico brushed off China’s expected opposition to the trilateral naval drills.

“We are not deterred by how other countries think about what we are doing. You cannot defend the country worried about what other people are thinking,” he lamented.

Asked what would happen if China reacted negatively or intervened in the naval drills, Logico said. “That’s entirely up to them.”

"We will continue."

Logico stressed that the exercises are part of the country’s paradigm shift in territorial defense.

“Well, the message that we want to send is that, we are serious about defending our territory and we have allies [and] that’s basically it, the alliance is still going strong,” he noted.

Further, Logico said all logistical requirements are all set for the upcoming Philippines-United States’ annual Balikatan Exercises next month.