Teves nabbed in Timor Leste

The Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed the arrest of former Negros Oriental congressman and designated terrorist Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. in Dili East Timor around 4:00 p.m. while playing golf at the Top Golf Driving Range and Bar.

Teves Jr. is facing multiple murder charges in connection with the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and five others in March 2023.

The arrest of Teves was made possible through the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies, including the International Police (INTERPOL) National Central Bureau (NCB) in Dili, in coordination with the East Timorese Police.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said, "Today's apprehension of Teves is a testament to the power of international cooperation. It sends a clear message that no terrorist can evade justice and that nations stand united in safeguarding the safety and security of their citizens."

Teves, who has been the subject of a Red Notice, is now under the custody of Timorese Police while his extradition to the Philippines is being worked out by NCB-Dili in coordination with the team from NCB-Manila and Dili Philippine Embassy.

“The capture of Teves only proves that through concerted efforts and determination, terrorism can be thwarted and peace preserved,” Secretary Remulla added.

Remulla urged Teves, “Face your long-delayed trial without setting any conditions, face the courts squarely.”

“Rest assured that the DOJ remains committed to providing regular updates on Teves' return to the Philippines,” the Secretary said.

The Secretary also expressed gratitude to the law enforcement team of the Philippines and their international counterparts for their unwavering dedication in combatting criminal activities.