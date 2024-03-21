SMNI franchise revocation like passing bill to law

Senator Grace Poe on Thursday said the revocation of the legislative franchise of the Sonshine Media Network International, or SMNI, must undergo the same process as passing a bill into law.

Poe, chair of the Senate Committee on Public Services, however, said that she would act on the SMNI franchise revocation once it is transmitted to the Senate and referred to her committee.

“The appropriate manner of effecting revocation is through a repeal of the franchise law. Thus, the repealing statute must undergo the same legislative process as when a bill is passed into law,” she said in a statement.

“To my knowledge, this is the first instance that a proposal for a franchise revocation has made significant progress in Congress. We should subject this to utmost study and scrutiny as this shall set a precedent for future legislative franchises,” she added.

She made the statement a day after the House of Representatives unanimously approved House Bill No. 9710, which seeks to revoke the franchise given to SMNI.

SMNI is the broadcasting arm of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ Church, founded and led by Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

The approval of the measure that seeks the revocation of his broadcast network’s franchise came at the heel of the Senate issuance of an arrest order against him.

Quiboloy, who admitted he was in hiding due to alleged threats to his life, was subpoenaed separately by the two Houses. He, however, repeatedly chose to ignore it.

Quiboloy’s presence was requested by the House of Representatives to explain the alleged irregularities committed by the SMNI.

Meanwhile, he was requested by the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality to appear in its inquiry over his alleged crimes such as rape and human trafficking.

The lower chamber issued its arrest order against Quiboloy on 15 March, while its counterpart, the Senate, issued its version on 19 March.

Poe noted that her panel would seek the consensus of her colleagues about the SMNI’s franchise revocation.

“No franchise bill has ever been listed as a priority so I defer to the leadership as to the pace of its disposition,” she said.

“On this, we will always be guided by the principle that a franchise is a privilege and that grantees should always abide by the tenets of fairness and public welfare,” she added.