Senior citizens still have a right to work, but employing elders is not widely practiced in the Philippines. Some local fastfood chains, however, recognize such rights and hire older people as service crew.

In Congress, where old lawmakers beyond retirement age still work, a bill was recently introduced promoting employment opportunities for seniors still qualified, capable, and interested in working.

Of course, no one can underestimate some seniors’ physical and mental fitness. For example, a livestock rancher in Montana, USA created larger hybrid sheep between 2013 and 2021 using a controversial genetic engineering method.

However, Arthur Schubarth of Vaughn has been charged with violating wildlife protection laws for cloning Marco Polo argali sheep from Kyrgyzstan and using it to breed with sheep on his ranch to produce giant horned sheep that he sold at high prices to be used as hunting trophies in shooting preserves.

Schubarth was 80 years old when he pleaded guilty to the charge in court. The octogenarian faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count, ABC News reports.

Giuseppina Molinari was even more daring than Schubarth.

Italian police recently caught the old lady driving an uninsured car with an expired license at dawn in Bondeno town.

Police were shocked to see her birth year of 1920 on Molinari’s license. They fined the 103-year-old driver and drove her home.

The supercentenarian, however, is not yet done with driving as she plans to buy a Vespa scooter to move around and visit friends, according to local newspaper La Nuova Ferrara.