PBBM, FL show signs of improvement amid flu-like symptoms — Malacañang

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos are showing signs of improvement while still battling flu-like symptoms, Malacañang said on Thursday.

Malacañang issued the health bulletin to Palace reporters after it announced Wednesday evening that the First Couple got sick, citing their “full schedule these last few days.”

"The President and the First Lady continue to experience flu-like symptoms but with improvements, maintaining stable vital signs," Malcañang said.

The Palace added that medical professionals have advised the President and the First Lady to adhere to prescribed medications, rest, and hydration to facilitate a full recovery.

"The President continues to work in his residence, handling correspondence and directives within medical advice," Malacañang said.

Furthermore, the President is optimistic about returning to full public engagements once he receives clearance from his physician.

Earlier this month, the presidential couple embarked on a journey that included attendance at a special summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Australia, a working visit to Germany, and a state visit to the Czech Republic.

This week in Manila, Marcos participated in the ceremonial signing of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport rehabilitation project, held a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, chaired a discussion with congressional leaders regarding his administration’s priority legislation, took part in a World Economic Forum country roundtable, and granted Bloomberg an exclusive interview.

According to Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil, all events of the President in the succeeding days have been cancelled due to his sickness.

Because of that, Marcos had to skip his attendance to the presidential luncheon hosted by the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines earlier on Thursday. This event was intended to provide an opportunity for both Filipino and foreign journalists to pose questions to Marcos on various subjects.

Marcos Jr. will also skip the 127th Philippine Army founding anniversary in Camp O’Donnell in Tarlac on Friday.