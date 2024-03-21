P130K 'shabu' seized during search

A search warrant executed at a man's residence in Barangay Tejeros, Makati City resulted in the seizure of shabu valued at P130,000.

A report from the Southern Police District showed the operation was conducted on 18 March 2024, which resulted to the apprehension of alias Kenneth, 28 years old for alleged violation of RA 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The arrest was made possible through the implementation of Search Warrant No. 24-014, with officers confiscating approximately 20 grams of suspected shabu from the suspect's residence.

Operatives of the Makati City police drug enforcement unit executed the operation with personnel from SWAT and Makati City Olympia Substation.

Among the confiscated items were 12 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu with an estimated value of P130,000.00, a weighing scale, a black sling bag, six disposable lighters, glass tube tooter, surgical scissor, and an android phone.

The police also recovered 10 aluminum foil strips, a bundle of empty transparent plastic sachets, a black-colored box, and a black-colored coin purse were also found at the premises.

The suspect is currently detained at the Station Custodial Facility of Makati City Police Station.