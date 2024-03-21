Over 10K elderly in QC receive free maintenance meds

A Quezon City alderman on Thursday said over 10,000 senior citizens in his district have started receiving their maintenance medicines for free.

Councilor Banjo Pilar of District 6 in Quezon City said the medicines are delivered "door to door" for the senior citizens' convenience.

“Target natin mabigyan ng medical assistance ang mas marami pang senior mula sa mga barangay ng District 6 (We are targeting to provide medical assistance to as much as many senior citizens in all the barangays [villages] in District 6),” Pilar told DAILY TRIBUNE.

The Tandang Sora District has 11 barangays with an estimated over 10,000 senior citizens, most of them belonging to 193 chapters or organizations.

The maintenance medicines, according to Pilar, are five different varieties that address hypertension, like Amlodipine 5mg, Losartan 50mg, Metformin 500mg, Vitamin B Complex, and Paracetamol 500mg.

Pilar said the delivered maintenance medicine is good for a month's consumption.

This is aside from the Councilor's aid in giving each chapter and organization of elders a sound system that they can use for their meetings and Zumba sessions for their fitness.

“Patuloy ang paghahatid ng serbisyo, program, at suporta ng ating tanggapan sa 193 Chapters ng Senior Citizens sa iba’t ibang barangay ng District 6 (It is a continuing effort to give them the services and programs of the city and our office to the 193 chapters of senior citizens in different barangays of District 6,” Pilar said.

"Bedridden included as well as PWD (Persons With Disability) in District 6," he added.

Pilar's office also provided wheelchairs to those senior citizens who needed them.