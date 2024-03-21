Outrage and wake-up call

Dear Editor,

The recent discovery of a resort built within the boundaries of the Chocolate Hills in Bohol — a UNESCO World Heritage Site — has sparked outrage and ignited a flurry of investigations.

The seemingly blatant disregard for environmental protection and cultural preservation exposes a deep-seated issue: the vulnerability of our natural treasures to greed and lax enforcement.

The Chocolate Hills — with their unique, dome-shaped formations — are a geological wonder that has earned the Philippines international recognition, as a UNESCO World Heritage Site status signifies their beauty and outstanding universal value.

As stewards of this heritage, we should be compelled to ensure their conservation for present and future generations.

However, the construction of a resort within this protected area is a slap in the face of this responsibility, raising serious questions about the efficacy of regulations and the accountability of those entrusted with safeguarding our natural heritage.

How could such a large-scale development occur within a UNESCO site without proper scrutiny and approval?

The ongoing investigations are a positive step, as identifying those responsible for approving the resort’s construction is crucial for holding them accountable and deterring similar violations in the future.

But, of course, investigations alone are not enough, as there is also a need for stricter enforcement mechanisms with clear consequences for those who break the law.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has already issued a cease-and-desist order against the resort — a necessary first step — but a full restoration of the damaged area should follow it.

In my humble opinion, the resort’s structures must be removed, and the land must be rehabilitated to its natural state as close as possible.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of environmental vigilance. We must not take the beauty of our natural world for granted. It is our collective responsibility to protect these irreplaceable treasures.

But cries for “environmental justices” should be a stepping stone since the existing environmental safeguards, including stricter zoning regulations around protected areas and a more rigorous permit approval process, need to be reviewed and strengthened.

Local communities residing near these natural wonders should also be empowered to actively participate in their conservation. They can be trained as environmental monitors and stewards, fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility.

Meantime, environmental education should be integrated into the curriculum at all levels. Educating future generations about protecting our natural heritage is crucial for ensuring its long-term sustainability.

Of course, the tourism industry can play a vital role in conservation efforts. Promoting sustainable tourism practices that minimize environmental impact and support local communities can contribute to the protection of our natural treasures.

The Chocolate Hills saga is a wake-up call — a stark reminder that our natural heritage is not invincible. We must act now to ensure that future generations can inherit not just the memory of these wonders, but the actual splendor of the Chocolate Hills and countless other irreplaceable natural treasures we possess.

Irvin Cabiling

cabslabs1969@yahoo.com