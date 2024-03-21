Okada Manila joins 'Earth Hour'

Leveraging its position as a dominant integrated casino hotel, Okada Manila has committed to implementing programs and measures to help the government achieve its sustainability and environmental protection targets.

The resort announced on Thursday that it will participate in the Biggest Hour for Earth—an initiative that aims to raise awareness about climate change and promote sustainable practices.

“By turning off our facilities and amenities for just an hour, we conserve energy and save a significant amount of electricity in our operations,” Okada Manila President and Chief Operating Officer Byron Yip said.

“We each have a role in fostering change and must act together. We aim to establish exemplary standards for society, not only for today’s betterment but also for the benefit of future generations,” he added.

Okada Manila said it will power down its exterior lighting and the iconic Fountain on Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 PM to observe Earth Hour.

It will also dim its lights in various areas within the integrated resort.

Additionally, the hotel is offering complimentary beverages to restaurant and hotel guests during the Biggest Hour for Earth.

La Piazza, the resort's Italian restaurant, will serve a special three-course sustainable dinner by candlelight.

Medley Buffet will feature a vegan station and Earth Hour-themed pastries.

The PLAY Kids' Club will host an indoor bonfire and storytelling session.

New benchmark eyed

The Philippines achieved remarkable energy savings of 195.34 megawatts in 2019 through its one-hour energy switch-off initiative.

This year, the Department of Energy, or DoE, aims to surpass this record, setting a new benchmark for energy conservation.

“Every year during the same period, we are reminded of an hour of collective action to make a difference for our Mother Earth. The underlying mission of this act and the call for cooperation from all of us will certainly bring a difference, no matter how small it is,” Energy Secretary Raphael Perpetuo Lotilla said.

“With energy efficiency and conservation practices, we can do more with less by using technology and adopting behaviors that reduce the energy required to accomplish a task or provide service,” he added.

The Earth Hour is an annual symbolic lights-out event that started in Sydney in 2007 to bond together on the planet’s biggest environmental challenges.

It has become the most significant grassroots movement to reach more people worldwide to work together and focus on climate and climate biodiversity actions.

