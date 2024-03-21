No strong proof that Chinese auxiliary members are spies—PCG spox

The speculations that Chinese nationals recruited to the Philippine Coast Guard's auxiliary force being spies “has no strong basis.”

This was PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armand Balilo’s statement during the state-run public briefing on Thursday when asked if recruiting Chinese nationals in the Coast Guard’s auxiliary force would comprise national security.

“Wala po tayong matibay na basehan para maakusahan silang mga Chinese spies (We have no solid basis to accuse them of being Chinese spies),” he said.

Balilo noted that the Chinese nationals went through a vetting process when they applied for the service.

He added that these applicants were ordinary businessmen recommended by Filipino-Chinese members of the PCG auxiliary force.

“Matagal na po silang tumutulong sa Coast Guard sa aspect lang po ng humanitarian assistance, donation (They have been helping the Coast Guard for a long time but for humanitarian assistance and donations only),” he said.

The Chinese applicants were also required to submit clearances from the Bureau of Immigration, the Philippine National Police, and the National Bureau of Investigation, he added.

Balilo also stressed that the Chinese nationals were excluded from the PCG’s sensitive operations.

The PCG delisted a total of 36 Chinese nationals from its auxiliary force in December 2023 due to a lack of national security clearances.

According to Balilo, these Chinese nationals joined the PCGA in 2015.

Balilo said the National Security Council could monitor should there be any report that the Chinese nationals are acting spies for their government amid today’s increasing tension in the disputed West Philippine Sea.