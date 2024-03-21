Modernization must involve entire system

Modernization has been a byword in the public transport system as the country’s public utility vehicles, or PUVs, are undergoing massive changes to attain world-class standards.

However, George Royeca, the CEO of local motorcycle taxi operator Angkas, said the Department of Transportation, or DoTr, should consider expanding its focus beyond revamping PUVs.

Instead, he believes the entire transportation system needs an overhaul to accommodate the developing requirements of both motorists and commuters.

“The PUV Modernization program is truly a step in the right direction, but I think it’s incomplete. When we modernize PUVs, it’s not just about the vehicles but the system,” Royeca said.

“The idea for this program should be able to address the concerns of the stakeholder, and uplift the lives of these passengers and drivers,” he added.

Royeca explained the PUV modernization program should also resolve commuter concerns including waiting queues, arrival and departure times, as well as use and payments.

He said the DoTr should consider including a separate livelihood program in its initiatives to supplement the daily income of drivers.

Addressing pain points

“What pain points are we trying to solve by just upgrading the vehicles? Upgrading the vehicle alone may fix the environment, but is that really the critical aspect of the situation, or of why we are modernizing the iconic jeepneys?”

The government’s modernization program still has not fully taken off due to the strong resistance of both jeepney operators and drivers to consolidate into corporations — a non-negotiable step needed for the initiative to push through.

The DoTr launched the PUVMP last 2017 to come up with a “restructured, modern, well-managed and environmentally sustainable transport sector where drivers and operators have stable, sufficient and dignified livelihoods while commuters get to their destinations quickly, safely and comfortably.”

Among others, it targets to deploy new jeepney units that should run with Euro 4-compliant engines or electrically-powered engines with solar panels for roofs.

These modern PUVs should also be equipped with closed-circuit television cameras, a GPS navigation system, an Automatic Fare Collection System, speed limiters, dashboard cameras, and WiFi.

The TWG, according to the order, has the power to review and supplement guidelines and regulations as necessary and ensure proper and effective coordination among all concerned government agencies and stakeholders involved.

The group is presently working on consolidating data and information from the pilot implementation, which will be submitted to Congress in aid of legislation.