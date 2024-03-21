House transmits RBH 7 to Senate

The House of Representatives swiftly transmitted the Resolution of Both Houses 7 to the Senate after it hurdled the plenary with 289 affirmative votes.

RBH 7, the House's version of the economic Charter change bill, was passed on the third and final reading with 289-7-2 votes during its last session day on Wednesday before Congress goes into its month-long Holy Week recess.

One of the long-time proponents of Cha-cha, Surigao del Norte Rep. Ace Barbers, steadfastly maintained that relaxing certain economic restrictions of the 1987 Constitution is necessary to effect changes in how the country allows foreign investments.

"No Constitution is cast in stone. It has been 37 years. The road we have traveled and the experiences we have gone through with this Constitution make the current calls for amendment imperative and immediate," said Barbers when he explained his vote.

The House-approved measure aims to eliminate foreign ownership constraints in public utilities, educational facilities, and the advertising industry, which are said to be hampering the Philippine economic potential by amending Articles 12, 14, and 16, respectively, of the Charter.

Speaker Martin Romualdez, who co-authored RBH 7, said the proposed economic changes would definitely succor President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in enticing foreign investments into the country, which will later lead to sustained economic growth and job opportunities for Filipinos.

"These changes, if ratified by our people in a plebiscite, will greatly boost these measures, including our President's investment missions abroad, which have generated actual investments and pledges in the billions of dollars and created thousands of jobs," the House chief said.

Camarines Sur Rep. Gabriel Bordado, however, posits that economic development could be attained without having to tinker with the Constitution.

"These ends can be met without the proposed amendments. Proper implementation of the existing mechanisms is the key," said Bordado, who voted no to RBH 7.

"Imagine the time, the effort, and the resources that will be taken away to resolve more pressing matters such as poverty alleviation, educational budget cuts, and agrarian reform, to name a few," Bordado added.

RBH 7 mimics RBH 6 of the Senate, with the only distinction being the voting manner.

The House resolution stipulates Congress may propose amendments "upon a vote of three-fourths of all its members," which means voting jointly. The Senate resolution, meanwhile, prescribes "each House voting separately."

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said the Senate still has three more hearings left on RBH 6 but vowed that they are "on track."