Gadon pushes for longer terms for LGU execs

Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation Secretary Larry Gadon expressed his support for constitutional amendments that go beyond merely revising economic provisions, as he stated on Thursday.

Gadon said he also wanted to change the terms mandated by the Constitution to Local Goverment Executives.

"The term of LGUs, the mayors must be extended to 6 years just like the president," Gadon suggested, pointing out that years in serving the constituents of local leaders must be longer enough to fulfill the local government executives' (LGEs) campaign promises.

"Three years is not enough for a local executive to study, plan, and implement meaningful programs for the benefit and development of a town, municipality, or city, and frequent politicking and campaigning for another term drains their time and effort to perform their functions which are diverted to campaign preparations," Gadon explained.

He justified that if LGEs are given six years per term, it will give the local executives ample time to perform their duties well and achieve what ever they plan for their localities and residents.

Gadon added if lawmakers think that six years with three terms is very long, they (LGEs) can have another six years or another term for their re-election.

"In the present situation one needs to be re-elected every three years, that's very expensive," Gadon said and prone to corruption.

"Pwede naman six years with one reelection.. kung abusado pwede mag-recall election. May mga proceso naman sa recall (It can be six years with one re-election..If [LGEs]) are abusive, he/she can be recalled. We already have a process for recall," Gadon pointed out.

Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation Secretary Gadon said lawmakers and Filipinos should give his suggestion a thought, to improve not only the political system but the lives of many poor Filipinos.