DPWH completes repair of Makapiko Bridge in Bohol

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said Thursday that it has completed the repair of Bohol's Makapiko Bridge at the boundary of Balilihan-Batuan, Bohol Province.

DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan, citing a report from the DPWH Bohol 3rd District Engineering Office (DEO), said that the reconstruction of slope protection at the approach of the bridge was recently completed to prevent possible collapse or damage on the road, posing danger to road-users traversing the section of Balilihan-Hanopol-Batuan Road.

“For context, the approach and slope protection of the Makapiko Bridge eroded during the onslaught of Super Typhoon “Odette” in December 2021," DPWH Bohol 3rd District Engineer Magiting A. Cruz said.

"Our office immediately proposed funding for its rehabilitation, and was finally allocated with P44 million from the 2023 General Appropriations Act,” Cruz added.

The project involves the paving of 63 meters of roadway, road shoulders on both sides, structural concrete and grouted riprap as slope protection, concrete canal as drainage, with provisions of street lights and safety signages.

Meanwhile, the DPWH Bohol 3rd DEO also reported the completion of a permanent bridge which replaced an old wooden bridge previously used by residents of Barangay Bugsoc in the town of Sierra Bullones.

With an allocation of P25 million, the DPWH built a reinforced concrete deck girder (RCDG) bridge spanning 18 meters with river control structures on both sides and a V-canal structure to protect the rice field and serve as drainage, allowing residents of Barangay Bugsoc an all-weather access going to Barangay San Jose, and all the way to the town proper of Sierra Bullones.