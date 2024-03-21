Celebrating 29 Years of Economic Transformation: PEZA’s Legacy of Excellence

The Department of Trade and Industry commemorates the 29th anniversary of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority and the celebration of their remarkable journey of economic growth and development. This reflects the enduring commitment, innovation, and hard work that have defined PEZA’s operations and its critical role within the Department’s goal of fostering a competitive and sustainable economy.

With 422 zones established and over 4352 locators, PEZA has significantly shaped the landscape of economic development in the Philippines. The unparalleled dedication and commitment of PEZA have resulted in the creation of over 1.8 million direct jobs—a testament to its invaluable impact on generating high-quality and better-paying jobs for countless Filipinos.

As we remain steadfast in our goal to foster a conducive business environment and position the Philippines as a premier investment destination, we support PEZA’s endeavors to enhance the competitiveness and attractiveness of our economic zones.

Beyond the numbers, PEZA’s profound impact on enhancing livelihoods, reducing poverty, and promoting social progress is deeply felt across the nation, advancing the welfare and development of the Filipino people.

PEZA stands as a beacon of opportunity, and we will work together to ensure that international businesses thrive and flourish on our shores.

As Chairman of the PEZA Board, I believe that PEZA will remain a cornerstone of our socioeconomic progress and development with its world-renowned investment promotion and facilitation measures.

Once again, congratulations to PEZA on its 29th anniversary, and may the years ahead be filled with continued success, innovation, and development as we welcome the dawn of a Bagong Pilipinas.

ALFREDO E. PASCUAL

Trade and Industry Secretary