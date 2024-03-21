CEB's Travel Fund allows customers to book flights for loved ones

Everyone is welcome to use Cebu Pacific's (CEB) Travel Fund to purchase flights for their loved ones so they can embark on a journey and make enduring memories.

During its Big Promo-Versary Seat Sale, CEB encourages travelers to book flights for their friends and family using their travel funds.

With a travel window spanning 1 April to 30 September 2024, CEB customers may book flights to a number of domestic and international destinations for as little as P199 for a one-way base cost, exclusive of fees and surcharges, until 31 March 2024.

To book a flight for their friends and family, customers simply need to log into their MyCebuPacific account.

To confirm their booking, they can then choose Travel Fund as their payment option.

With CEB’s non-expiring Travel Fund, customers can take their families on a thrilling safari adventure in Cebu or a fun-filled trip to some of the world-renowned theme parks in Hong Kong. Customers can also fly with their friends to snorkel in the clear waters of Dumaguete or indulge in the delectable cuisine of Taipei.

“Cebu Pacific has always strived to make air travel more convenient and accessible by offering our passengers more flexibility with their flights. With CEB’s Travel Fund, every Juan will now have more opportunities to explore the most beautiful destinations in the Philippines and abroad with the people they hold close to their hearts,” said Candice Iyog, CEB Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer.

Iyog added that customers have more reason to use their CEB Travel Fund during CEB's anniversary seat sale to book flights for their friends and family as summer approaches.

Aside from the CEB Travel Fund, CEB also offers multiple payment options, including payment centers, credit or debit cards, and e-wallets.

Currently, CEB flies to 35 domestic and 24 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.