Senators condemn brutal killing of dog 'Killua'

The brutal killing of a golden retriever has ignited a wave of outrage among senators, who are now calling for justice and reminding the public about the laws against animal cruelty.

Senators Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito and Grace Poe on Wednesday both condemned the killing of a dog named Killua, who was found lifeless by his owner in a sack.

“As a fellow dog lover, witnessing the disturbing video of Killua, a Golden Retriever, being brutally killed is truly heartbreaking. I vehemently condemn this act as it clearly violates the law and goes against the principles of compassion and decency,” Ejercito said in a statement.

“Our beloved companions, often considered man's best friend, should never be subjected to such cruelty,” he added.

Ejercito stressed that the tragic incident “underscores the urgent need for the passage of Senate Bill 2458, also known as the Revised Animal Welfare Act.”

“Strengthening our laws to protect the welfare of animals is paramount to prevent such senseless acts of violence,” he said.

“I implore the public to show greater empathy towards animals. They possess the purest hearts and deserve our love and compassion. Let us strive to create a world where animals are treated with the care and respect they rightfully deserve,” he added.

Poe, for her part, also shared her piece on the brutal killing of Killua by a certain Anthony Solares, a resident in Bato, Camarines Sur.

“I am heartbroken and enraged, to hear of the mauling of Killua, a Golden Retriever. Mr. Anthony Solares admitted to slaughtering Killua, claiming that the dog chased his child. However, his actions which were captured in a CCTV video, were fraught with excessive violence and shows that it was Killua who was being chased,” she said in a separate statement.

“It is, of course, up to our courts to decide on the matter. However, the public should be aware that there are laws which prohibit and punish the cruel treatment of animals,” she added.

Citing the Animal Welfare Act of 1998, Poe emphasized that torturing, neglecting, or maltreating any animal is punishable under the law.

“If we are to create a kinder society where animals and humans can co-exist in harmony, we must raise awareness on the proper, responsible, and humane manner of treating animals,” she said.

In light of this and other numerous reports of cruelty, neglect, and abandonment of animals, Poe said she proposed a law to improve the state of animal welfare in our country.

In Senate Bill No. 2458 entitled “The Revised Animal Welfare Act,” Animal Welfare Education shall be part of the curriculum for primary and secondary education students.

“The bill also creates a Barangay Animal Welfare Task Force which will enable local officers to address the animal welfare issues with dispatch,” she said.

“It is envisioned that they shall work hand in hand with the corps of Animal Welfare Enforcement Officers from non-government organizations, citizens' groups, community organizations, and other volunteers who have undergone the necessary training and have been deputized by the Department of Agriculture Secretary as well as animal welfare enforcement officers from law enforcement agencies,” she added.

The measure is currently pending in the Senate Committee on Agriculture.

“We hope to pass this bill soon and put an end to despicable incidents such as what happened to Killua,” she said.

In a Facebook post, Vina Rachelle, the fur parent of Killua, shared heartbreaking photos and videos of her dog, which she found lifeless in a sack inside Solares' property.

Solares, on the other hand, admitted to slaughtering the dog by repeatedly hitting it with a stone and a piece of wood to prevent it from attacking people.

He also defended his actions, stating that the dog seemed to have a problem as it had bitten an elderly woman and himself.