Phl sets to hold trilateral sail with US, France

The Philippines is set to conduct a trilateral sail with the United States and France in the country’s western frontier during the forthcoming 39th iteration of ‘Balikatan’ exercises next month.

In a press conference in Camp Aguinaldo, Balikatan Executive Director Col. Michael Logico said China is expected to react on the looming trilateral sails.

“All countries big or small have to defend themselves, this right is absolute and inalienable, [we] are not deterred by how other countries think about what we are doing,” Logico said.

The maritime sails will be joined by the vessels from the Philippine Navy and US Coast Guard, the Philippine Coast Guard, and a French frigate.

“The participants will be the Philippine Navy, the US Navy, Philippine Coast Guard, US Coast Guard and the French Navy,” Logico said.

Logica stressed that the maritime sail will proceed despite the presence of Chinese vessels, “that’s entirely up to them.”