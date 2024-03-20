PBBM, FL developed flu-like symptoms after packed scheds — Malacañang

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos have developed flu-like symptoms after a packed schedule in recent days, Malacañang said Wednesday evening.

"They have been taking fluids and medication to alleviate their symptoms. Currently, their vitals remain stable," Malacañang said in a statement.

"To ensure their speedy recovery, they have been advised by their attending physician to get some rest," the Palace added, indicating that there is no cause for immediate concern.

In a separate Viber message to Palace reporters, Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said all of the scheduled appointments of the President have been canceled for the next few days.

The First Couple left last week for a state visit to the Czech Republic and working visit to Germany from 11 to 15 March 2024.

Both arrived in Manila on 16 March and attended several meetings earlier this week.