Lawyers' group asked SC to compel Congress to end political dynasties

The Supreme Court was petitioned by a group of lawyers to direct the Senate and the House of Representatives to enact laws that would put an end to political dynasties.

Lawyers Rico Domingo, Wilfredo Trinidad, Jorge Cabildo, and Ceasar Oracion in a 46-page petition, argued that Congress must pass a law prohibiting political dynasties under the 1987 Constitution.

The petitioners said political dynasties prohibition under the law is a declared state policy.

They argued that although the Philippine Constitution includes certain provisions, it has remained inactive for 37 years since it was ratified by the Filipino people.

“As such, Petitioners take the stand that the Honorable Supreme Court, pursuant to the powers vested to it by law, can and should issue a Writ of Mandamus to compel Congress to perform that duty,” they added.

They cited Section 26, Article II of the Constitution which states that “the state shall guarantee equal access to opportunities for public service and prohibit political dynasties as may be defined by law.”

Respondents in the petition are Congress, Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri in his capacity as Senate president, and Speaker Martin Romualdez in his capacity as speaker of the House of Representatives.

The petitioners said they bring the matter to the attention of the SC what it characterizes as a "monumental omission, a deplorable and egregious neglect of Congress to perform an express duty."

The lawyers claimed there had been well-meaning efforts by some legislators but records do not show that any bill against political dynasties has been passed into law.

It also said that since the prohibition remains in a moribund state, political dynasties continue to proliferate.