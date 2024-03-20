Laser beams pointing at aircraft risky — CAAP

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) issued a warning on Wednesday afternoon regarding the dangers of directing a laser beam or any high-intensity light towards an aircraft.

According to CAAP Director General Captain Manuel Antonio Tamayo, such actions pose a major risk to aviation safety and could lead to a catastrophic event.

DG Tamayo said that following the Municipal Trial Court of the 5th Judicial Region in Daraga, Albay's conviction of a 29-year-old motorcyclist for trespassing after he entered the ramp area of Bicol International Airport late last year, the agency issued a reminder.

Based on the records, the individual drove a blue motorcycle and came to the BIA administrative gate on 17 November 2023, while intoxicated. The airport security officer who was on duty flagged him, but he persisted in driving and made it to the airside area close to an aircraft parked at Bay 3. When caught, he said he was trying to find his companion.

The authorities arrested the man and filed a case against him for violating Albay province ordinance, stating, “No pointing of laser lights to aircraft and no person, vehicles, or animals of any kind, without the permission of the Airport Office, shall be allowed to enter the runway strip of the Bicol International Airport and other designated areas.”

“It is indeed important to show and let everybody know that CAAP is serious in matters about security and safety,” CAAP Area V Manager Cynthia Tumanut said.

According to the Philippine Civil Aviation Regulations, it is forbidden for anyone to purposefully direct a high-intensity light or project a laser beam at an aircraft. These actions can cause impairment to the flight crew's ability to perform their duties, particularly during takeoff and landing, and they can cause distraction, disruption, disorientation, and in severe cases, incapacitation.

The CAAP chief added that anyone caught violating the Civil Aviation Act of 2008 will face harsh consequences, which could include a maximum three-year prison sentence, a fine of not less than P50,000 but not more than P500,000, or both, depending on the court's decision.