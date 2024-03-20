Lacuña lauds 'outstanding' Manila Prosecutor's Office

Manila City Mayor Honey Lacuña commended the Manila Prosecutor's Office (MPO) for being chosen as the "Most Outstanding City Prosecutor's Office" in Metro Manila.

"Isa lang ang ibig sabihin niyan. Napapatupad ng Manila Prosecutor's Office ang tungkuling iginawad at inaasahan sa kanila hindi lamang ng mga Manilenyo kundi ng mga taong nagkakaroon ng kaso sa lungsod," the lady mayor said.

The mayor added that she herself is a witness to the number of times that employees and the leadership of the MPO have gained awards and commendation for the speedy resolution of cases that fall under their jurisdiction.

"Sabi nga, kapag nabibigyan ng aksyon ay nabibigyan na din natin ng hustisya ang mga nasasakdal at nagsasakdal," Lacuna stressed.

Amid all these, Lacuña said that MPO continues to find ways to provide even better services.

She called on the city residents and the public in general to participate in a survey being done by the MPO which is aimed to identify areas of services that need further improvement.

MPO Deputy City Prosecutor Venus Marzan, for her part, thanked Lacuña, Vice Mayor Yul Servo, Secretary to the Mayor Marlon Lacson and City Administrator Bernie Ang for their continued assistance to MPO in all its needs.

She assured that the MPO does a continuous monitoring of all the cases pending before them, assuring that the cases do not drag.

"Ang mga kaso na nakalatag sa Manila City Prosecutor's Office ay di nagtatagal. Ang kaso sa inquest within the day or the following day ay natatapos na ang information at pwede na magpiyansa ang nasasakdal," Marzan said.

Marzan added the MPO is conducting a survey to determine and pinpoint possible problems as well as entertain complaints and suggestions for the purpose of further improving the services of the MPO.