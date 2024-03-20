Infra, public services tackled in Las Piñas City Council session

The Sangguniang Panlungsod, led by City Vice Mayor April Aguilar, held their 76th Regular Session last Monday, 18 March 2024, and tackled proposals and requests critical to the city’s development and fiscal policies, focusing on an enhanced infrastructure and public services of the city.

Endorsements from the Office of the City Engineer regarding contracts for various infrastructure projects including the construction and completion of multi-purpose buildings, a crisis center for women and children, the upgrading of road and drainage systems in specific areas, and the installation of streetlights to improve safety and accessibility for the residents.

The session also saw the consideration of letters from taxpayers requesting waivers for penalties and interest on business and transfer taxes, indicating a responsive governance approach to financial hardships faced by the city’s businesses.

During the committee hearings, the Committee on Appropriations and Ways and Means put forward a recommendation for the approval of the annual budget for different barangays for 2024 in line with the city’s efforts to ensure sustainable development and effective allocation of resources across its communities.

In addition, the Joint Committees on Appropriations and Ways and Means, and Laws, Rules and Privileges recommended the approval of the requests for waiver of penalties and interest for certain taxpayers, showcasing the council’s inclination towards supportive fiscal policies.

The session highlighted the Las Piñas City Council’s dedication to addressing infrastructure needs, enhancing public services, and adopting flexible fiscal measures to support the city’s residents and businesses.