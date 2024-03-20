Info drive launched to combat fraudulent freight forwarders

To launch an educational campaign aimed at increasing awareness about fraudulent freight forwarders, the Bureau of Customs Port of NAIA (BOC-NAIA) has formed a collaboration with the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).

Through this partnership with the NTC, the alerts have been available to the public to raise awareness, particularly among overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), who are frequently fall prey of various scams related to balikbayan boxes.

According to the BOC-NAIA, this partnership also aims to safeguard the integrity of customs procedures.

Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio thanked the NTC for their invaluable assistance in combating fraudulent practices involving balikbayan boxes.

"The success of the information drive demonstrated the dedication of the NTC to keeping the public well-informed. Their cooperation is truly admirable, as they have played a vital role in protecting the interests and welfare of our fellow citizens," the BOC Chief said.

A list of foreign and local forwarding companies with negative reports and abandoned balikbayan box records was also made public by the bureau two months ago.

The BOC-NAIA also encourages the public to choose reputable forwarding companies that have been recognized by the Department of Trade and Industry in order to ensure the security of their balikbayan boxes.