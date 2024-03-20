Immigration personnel trained in dactyloscopy to enhance border security

Personnel from the Bureau of Immigration (BI) attended specialized training courses on dactyloscopy, an essential component of fingerprint analysis and identification.

The goal of this training, which took place in Manila on 19 March, was to improve the knowledge and abilities of BI employees who work with fingerprints.

BI Norman Tansingco emphasized the importance of continuous skill development in ensuring the effectiveness of immigration operations.

"The Bureau of Immigration is committed to providing our personnel with the necessary training and expertise to carry out their duties effectively. Dactyloscopy training equips our officers with essential skills in fingerprint analysis, enabling them to accurately identify individuals and enhance border security," he stated.

The scientific study of fingerprints for identification purposes is called dactyloscopy. It is essential to immigration enforcement since it helps officials confirm people's identities and identify possible security risks.

"Given the increasing importance of fingerprint analysis in immigration processes, expertise in dactyloscopy is essential for BI personnel responsible for handling fingerprints," Tansingco added.

A total of 36 employees from various BI offices who process and analyze fingerprints participated in the training, which was organized by the BI's Learning and Development Section.

By means of hands-on activities and theoretical guidance, the participants acquired a more profound comprehension of dactyloscopy concepts and methodologies, thereby augmenting their aptitude for precise fingerprint analysis and interpretation.

"This training initiative is part of the BI's ongoing efforts to strengthen its capabilities in immigration enforcement and border security," added Tansingco.