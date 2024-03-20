House leader threatens to resurrect PI

The Senate should honor its word to tackle Resolution of Both Houses 6 before the end of March, otherwise, the contentious move to amend the 1987 Constitution through a People’s Initiative will push through, a House leader warned Tuesday.

Deputy Majority Leader Janette Garin pressed the Senate leadership to exercise transparency on its official stand on RBH 6, or its version of the economic Cha-cha bill. She cited the urgency of its passage, which was perceived to bring down the cost of commodities that continue to hurt the public’s pocket.

“If the Senate doesn’t want to move, let’s give it to the people. Let’s return it to the people’s initiative,” Garin told the media.

The Iloilo lawmaker stressed that the more the Senate delays the deliberations on the measure, the more Filipino people get the short end of the stick.

“It is clear that the people really need it… As of this point in time, I still cannot hear their exact reasons why they are not tackling RBH 6,” she lamented.

The House of Representatives is poised to approve the third and final reading of RBH 7 today, the last day of Congress’s session, before it goes into a month-long Holy Week recess.

The Senate, meanwhile, still has about three more hearings left on RBH 6.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, who had expressed aversion to Cha-cha but is now leading the move in compliance with the President’s order, assured that they are “on track” in the Senate.