Go appeals for intensified drive vs tuberculosis

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, expressed concerns yesterday over the recent surge in tuberculosis infections nationwide.

Recognizing TB as a treatable condition with early diagnosis and proper medication, Go underscored the necessity of swift interventions to manage and cure the illness effectively.

Go highlighted the recent increase in the budget for the TB Program of the Department of Health, which has risen from P1.97 billion in 2023 to P2.56 billion in 2024.

Go also urged the DoH to fully implement the provisions of Republic Act 10767, also known as the Comprehensive Tuberculosis Elimination Plan Act.

The act mandates the creation of a Comprehensive Philippine Plan of Action to Eliminate Tuberculosis in collaboration with relevant public and private entities.

The plan outlines the country’s targets and strategies for TB control, including prevention, diagnosis, treatment, care, support, and the development of appropriate technologies for disease management. It also emphasizes establishing partnerships for education, advocacy, research, and funding assistance.

Emphasizing the crucial role of proper program implementation, Go also pointed out the need for a robust review and monitoring system to track progress in TB elimination.

Go, meantime, commended the grand opening of the Pili Public Market in Camarines Sur, along with the groundbreaking of the Pili Super Health Center last Friday, 15 March.

As the vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Go has supported these projects, underscoring his belief in their significant potential to enhance his constituents’ well-being and economic progress.