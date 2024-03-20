Globe financing unit eyes MSMEs loans

917Ventures’ loan aggregator FundSpace has collaborated with Radiowealth Financing Co. or RFC, to provide fresh financing alternatives, including chattel mortgages and real estate loans tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises or MSMEs.

With the tie-up, SMEs can now access loans offered by RFC through FundSpace. These loans range from P300,000 to P5,000,000, with terms ranging from 3 to 36 months.

The interest rates stand at 1.92 percent for Chattel Mortgages and 2.25 percent for Real Estate Mortgages. Additionally, Auto and Medical loans are also available through this partnership.

“Our partnership with RFC represents a significant step for FundSpace and the Filipino SME sector. By adding RFC’s loan products to our platform, we aim to boost more business growth and foster further financial inclusion,” Martin Luchangco, FundSpace Entrepreneur-in-Residence, said.

FundSpace’s platform streamlines the loan application procedure, enabling applicants to conveniently choose their preferred loan and financial partner, for a seamless application experience.

Donald Francis Chiong, president and CEO of RFC, believes that the partnership will enable the company to tap into a niche market consisting of individuals seeking small loan financing.

RFC specializes in micro-financing, serving the underserved market—a segment often overlooked by the financial world, especially banks. Its goal is to connect with and create more opportunities for underprivileged Filipinos.