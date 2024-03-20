Franchise Asia Philippines Back this April

All is set for Franchise Asia Philippines 2024 Expo, Asia’s biggest franchise show and the country’s most awaited business opportunities event from 14 to 14 April at the SMX Convention Center Manila.

Organized by the Philippine Franchise Association, the premier event promises to be a platform for entrepreneurs and investors seeking lucrative franchise opportunities and valuable business insights.

“Our show has always been in April,” explains PFA Chairman Chris Lim, “we just moved it to October the last 2 years because of our hosting of the meetings of the World Franchise Council (WFC) and the Asia-Pacific Franchise Confederation (APFC) last year.” Last year’s show was PFA’s biggest ever but this year’s show still promises to be a motherlode of franchise opportunities for Filipinos who want to start a business and achieve financial freedom.

"We are thrilled to present Franchise Asia Philippines Expo 2024, where entrepreneurs can discover new opportunities, expand their networks, and excel in the dynamic world of franchising," PFA President Joseph Tanbuntiong remarks. "With a diverse range of franchise brands and informative seminars, this event is a must-attend for anyone looking to enter or thrive in the franchise industry."

With over 700 franchise brands and other business opportunities, Franchise Asia Philippines 2024 Expo offers visitors a one-stop shop of a variety of franchise investment packages and business solutions. From established brands to emerging concepts, expo visitors will have the chance to explore a diverse array of options across numerous sectors.

This year's theme, "Explore. Expand. Excel." encapsulates the essence of franchising as a pathway to business growth and success. “Whether attendees are seasoned franchisees looking to expand their portfolio or aspiring entrepreneurs seeking their first venture,” says Expo Chair Robert Trota, “the said event offers unparalleled opportunities for exploration and advancement.”

Aside from showcasing an extensive lineup of franchise brands and business solutions, the expo will also feature several seminars that include:

1. How to Invest in the Right Franchise – for aspiring franchisees who want to start a business via franchising

2. How to Franchise Your Business – for entrepreneurs who want to grow their business using the franchising business model

3. 5 Ways to Grow Profit by Action Coach

4. Unified Branding: Bridging Generations for Business Growth and Scale

5. And How to Expand your Franchise Globally

Franchise Asia Philippines 2024 is Co-Presented by PLDT Enterprise and Powered by SM Supermalls and GCASH; and supported by Platinum Partners 7-Eleven, Caltex, Concepcion Industries, Megaworld, Seaoil, The Generics Pharmacy, Jollibee; Gold Partners Francorp, Gateway Mall 2, Potato Corner, Robinsons Malls, Qualiplus, Globaltronics; Silver Partners K2 Pharmacy, LT & G Credit Line, Bibingkinitan, Famous Belgian Waffles, Kurimi Milk Tea Bar, Living Water Station, Goldilocks, Master Siomai, Max’s, Purenectar, Grainsmart, Shawarma Shack, Phenix Super LPG, Mitsubuihi, Unionbank, Oryspa; Bronze Partners Alipay, BPI, Coolaire, Fruitas, Macao Imperial Tea, Mister Donut, Shakey;s, Julie’s, Unioil, Yale Smart Shop, Mr. Quickie, Waltermart, Bench; Event Partners Persian Avenue, KFC, Hungry Pita, Generika, BO'S Coffee, Carrier, Condura, Midea, Otis, Chowking, Greenwich, Mang Inasal, Red Ribbon, UFranchise, Action Coach, TPB, BCS?Heritage, Balay Baler, and Jimac.