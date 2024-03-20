Former insurgents receive needed aid

ISABELA CITY — The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, through the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government, has awarded livelihood and cash assistance to about 39 Former Violent Extremists in Basilan province.

101st Infantry (Three Red Arrows) Brigade commander Brig. Gen. Alvin Luzon disclosed that the activity was held at Nalamar Restaurant in Lamitan City in this province last Tuesday.

Luzon said the 39 FVE awardees belong to the final tranche of the first batch of beneficiaries of Project TUGON or Tulong ng Gobyernong Nagmamalasakit initiated by the BARMM-MILG.

Project TUGON aims to assist the reintegration and transformation of former combatants in the BARMM particularly in Basilan province.

Through the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism, in partnership with the 101st Infantry Brigade, the 39 FVEs were awarded livelihood and cash assistance, a meaningful help towards their sustainable lives.

Luzon said the beneficiaries received business counseling and were empowered to select their preferred livelihood program which include sari-sari stores, rubber buying, hollow block making, fishing equipment and motor parts retail.