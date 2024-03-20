DOH still validating healthcare worker benefits under PHEBA program despite fund release

The Department of Health (DOH) is still validating healthcare worker benefits under the Public Health Emergency Benefits and Allowances (PHEBA) program, despite the release of funds by the agency since 2021.

In a letter to the DBM dated 13 March 2024, DOH Undersecretary Ma. Carolina Vidal-Taiño said the agency has yet to complete the health emergency allowance (HEA) mapping, which was recommended by the DBM.

The DBM and DOH earlier suggested to develop a "HEA mapping" that will capture and present all PHEBA claims and payments by regional health facilities for the duration of the period covered by the benefit.

Both agencies earlier agreed that there is a need for the DOH to urgently finalize the computation of the HEA claims in arrears to enable the DBM to determine if additional funding requirements are necessary despite the cumulative release of funds for healthcare and non-healthcare workers.

“In response to this agreement, our Office, with assistance from al Operating Units (OUs), has created a HEA mapping outlining both the released funds and the remaining funds required for the aforementioned grant,” the DOH said in its letter.

“Please be advised that the data provided in this mapping are subject to change. This is due to the ongoing validation process of the submitted COVID-19 Risk Exposure Classification (CREC) Reports by health facilities, as well as the processing and release of sub-allotted funds amounting to P19,790,290,937.50 specific for HEA grant,” the DOH added.

The Health department said the HEA mapping will be posted on the official DOH website to ensure accountability and transparency of the funds.

The said mapping will provide a comprehensive status of the PHEBA, which our departments shall use in expediting the final determination of the amount of deficiency to cover the full settlement of arrears.

The DBM also recommended that said record be published on the DOH website for transparency to all claimants and stakeholders alike.

Data from the DBM showed that it already ed a total of P91.283 billion to DOH for PHEBA from 2021 to 2023, including some P73.26 billion for Health Emergency Allowance (HEA)/One COVID-19 Allowance (OCA), P12.90 billion for Special Risk Allowance (SRA), P3.65 billion for COVID-19 Sickness and Death Compensation, and P1.4 billion for other benefits, such as meal, accommodation, and transportation allowance.

The breakdown of released funds to DOH is as follows:

* 2021: P12.1 billion

* 2022: P28 billion

* 2023: P31.1 billion

* 2024 : P19.962 billion

Per the DOH report, out of the said amount, the agency was able to release a total of P76 billion.