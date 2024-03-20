Cop in Camilon disappearance detained by Senate for ‘lying’

The Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs on Tuesday cited in contempt police Major Allan de Castro, the primary suspect in the disappearance of beauty queen Catherine Camilon, for alleged dishonesty.

De Castro denied his relationship with the missing Camilon despite the affidavits of witnesses and photographs that tended to show they had a relationship.

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, who chairs the panel, asked De Castro if Camilon was his girlfriend. “Hindi (no), your honor,” De Castro retorted.

Dela Rosa then turned to Camilon’s mother, Rosario Camilon, and asked the same question. “Isn’t your daughter who is missing his girlfriend?”

Rosario replied: “Girlfriend, sir.”

The National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police confirmed to Dela Rosa that they have affidavits establishing De Castro’s intimate relationship with the victim. Likewise, the police and the NBI said they have photos of De Castro and Camilon displaying mutual affection.

Dela Rosa got irked. “So you are lying straight to my face?” he told De Castro. De Castro denied it again. Senator Robin Padilla moved to cite the police officer in contempt “for lying before the committee” and Dela Rosa approved the motion.

Earlier, Senator Raffy Tulfo walked out of the hearing, saying the police officers were giving the senators the runaround with their answers.