Change in US leadership won't affect US-Phl ties — PBBM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. believes that there will be no change in the relationship between the Philippines and America even if there are changes in its leadership in the upcoming elections in November.

In a recent television interview, Marcos Jr. said the elections won't significantly affect the relationship between the two countries because they are treaty allies or allies anyway.

“As long as we stay true to the agreements of those treaties that we have had, I think the foreign policy will maintain a balance and there won’t be any radical changes, radical moves," Marcos Jr. said.

Trump and US President Joe Biden will once again face off in the US presidential elections in November of this year.

In the same television interview, Marcos Jr. denied the allegations that he intended to change the 1987 Constitution to extend his term.

The allegations surfaced amidst discussions surrounding proposed constitutional amendments, prompting concerns among critics regarding potential ulterior motives.

Some critics, including former President Rodrigo Duterte, suggested that Marcos Jr.'s involvement in advocating for these amendments could be a strategic maneuver to pave the way for extending his stay in power.

"That’s incorrect," Marcos Jr. said.

"The proposals for the amendments to the constitution are solely concerned with economic provisions, things like ownership of corporations ... So the political structure of the Philippines, there’s no proposal to change that. I’m not quite sure where it came from, but it’s being used as a stick to beat this issue over our heads," he added.

Marcos is advocating for the revision of the 1987 Constitution, aiming to amend economic provisions to enhance foreign investment attraction and stimulate the growth of one of Asia’s swiftly developing economies.

The House of Representatives, under the leadership of Speaker Martin Romualdez, who is a cousin of Marcos and a supporter of the initiative, commenced discussions this week on the suggested modifications.