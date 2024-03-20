CA confirms promotion of 129 AFP officers

The Commission on Appointments, led by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, confirmed on Tuesday the ad interim appointments of 129 generals, flag officers, and senior military officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The promoted military officials included Domingo Gobway to the rank of major general; Romualdo Raymund Landingin and Eliglen Villaflor to the rank of brigadier general.

Among those promoted to the rank of Colonel in Philippine Army are Louie Dema-Ala, Raul Vigo, Eugenio Baquiran, Charlie Banaag, Ricky Parcon, Juanito Parazo Jr., Danilo Escandor, Ryan Charles Callanta, Raymund Marcos, Rey Alvarado, Abraham Gallangi Jr., Napoleon Pabon Jr., Norman Valdez, Bernard Samin, Jonathan Pondanera, Domingo Robles Jr., Anhouvic Atilano, Leonora Bascoguin, Ramonito Taboy, Vercisio San Jose Jr., Exequiel Tidor, Marvin Domingo, Rey Rico, Sonny Gonzales, Little Rose Ann Abutin, Deborah Castillo, Edward Canlas, Raquel Vilchez, Reandrew Rubio, Malvin Garcia, Alex Ampati, Reynald Romel Goce, Miguel Ramon, Zandro Alvez, Jose Regonay Jr., Rommel Mundala, Freddie Calosing, William Pesase Jr., Eric Culvera, Ryan Severo, Marcelo Valdez Jr. and Elvin Rivera.