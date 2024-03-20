LATEST

BGen. Sevilla contradicts estranged wife's claims

JUST IN: Military officer Ranulfo Sevilla, whose confirmation of ad interim to the rank of Brigadier General was thrice deferred by the Commission of Appointments' panel on national defense, belies her estranged wife's allegations that the Armed Forces of the Philippines was ignoring complaints of abuses against women and children. Sevilla's promotion was blocked by his wife Tessa Luz Aura Reyes-Sevilla over domestic abuses during their marriage. Sevilla urged AFP General Romeo Brawner Jr. to address on similar complaints by wives of military officials. The AFP, in response, said that it takes "very seriously all allegations and complaints of misconduct, more so complaints involving violence against women and children." | via Lade Kabagani