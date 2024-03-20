Bacolod-bound passenger arrested for possession of illegal drugs

The PNP-AVSEU and NAIA PDEA-IADITG arrested an outbound passenger after discovering him in possession of illegal drugs during the final security check at NAIA Terminal 2 on Tuesday night.

According to OTS Security Screening Officer (OTS-SSO) Rowena Martirez, a male passenger and his son checked in at around 8:20 p.m. for their flight via Philippine Airlines (PR2121) bound for Bacolod.

SSO Martirez said that as the passenger went through the final security check, he declared that his bag contained items that were forbidden and that he had to dump it in the trash in order for him and his son to board their flight.

However, the OTS personnel refused to let him, and they reported it immediately to NAIA PDEA-IADITG and PNP-AVSEU.

NAIA PDEA-IADITG Commander Gerald Javier states that during the check, they discovered that the passenger's bag contained a plastic sachet suspected of having shabu, a glass tube, and two lighters. Various ATM cards, three cellphones, and a tablet were also recovered from the suspect.

The arrested passenger was taken to Camp Crame for a medical examination before being transferred to the PDEA main office in Quezon City for further questioning.