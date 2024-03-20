Advanced maritime simulators launched in UA

College students aspiring to become seafarers someday will have a chance to virtually experience running a ship through the Maritime Education 4.0 Program of the state-owned University of Antique in Sibalom.

Senate President Pro-Tempore and former Antique congresswoman Loren Legarda, together with her brother and representative of the province, AA Legarda, graced the launching of the Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality simulator and its Learning Management System at the school last Monday.

The Legardas helped fund the P10-million equipment for UA’s maritime program under the 2024 national budget and they promised to legislate additional funding for more UA projects in the following years.

The maritime ARVR and LMS are the centerpiece of the UA’s Maritime Education 4.0 program, which aims to revolutionize its maritime curriculum, training methodologies and infrastructure to prepare students for the challenges of the profession, including digitalization, automation, robotics and cyber security in the shipping industry.

The advanced simulators and interactive modules are designed to mimic real-world maritime scenarios. From navigation exercises to engine room operations, students can gain practical skills in a risk-free virtual environment, enhancing their readiness for onboard duties.

The LMS offers students access to a comprehensive digital platform for coursework, assessments and collaborative learning. It features online lectures, interactive tutorials and virtual discussions to foster a flexible learning environment tailored to the needs of the UA College of Maritime Studies.

The college is the only state-owned maritime higher education institution operating in Region VI and produces roughly 300 graduates annually for both the Marine Transportation and Marine Engineering Program.