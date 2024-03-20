422 NPA rebels neutralized in Q1 2024 — AFP

The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Wednesday reported a total of 422 members of the New People’s Army who have been neutralized from January to March this year.

Of the figure, 374 surrendered, 15 were apprehended, and 33 were killed, AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said in a press conference in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

Further, Padilla reported a total of 221 firearms and 71 anti-personnel mines were either captured or surrendered; and 56 encampments were seized in various military operations.

In the same period, a total of 48 Local Terrorist Group members were neutralized.

Of the figure, 28 surrendered, one was apprehended, and 19 were killed, with a total of 47 firearms and six anti-personnel mines were either captured or surrendered; and five encampments were seized.