VP Sara focuses on education, not politics

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte said politics is a matter that she had not discussed with former President Rodrigo Duterte, nor have she discussed her positions on national issues with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"On separate occasions, the President and the former President similarly expressed concerns over my well-being," Duterte said in a statement issued on Tuesday evening. "I assured them that I would take care of myself as I carry out my duties and responsibilities as Vice President and the Secretary of the Department of Education."

Duterte also said that both leaders "are blessed with the heart to respect the will of a woman."

"Both leaders are also gifted with the wisdom to know that I am not a problem and I do not need to be solved, rather, this is the time to focus on the work that needs to be done for the country," she said.

Duterte she will focus to improve the quality of education, and will help address the continuing increase in the price of goods including food, and the issue of terrorism, criminality, uncertainty of security and peace.

"As a Mindanaoan, I am a witness to how violence spawned poverty, lack of livelihood, internal displacement, and inequitable access to education opportunities for our children and the youth, which ultimately made the violence of radicalism more appealing to them," she added.

Just recently, four members of the Philippine Army were ambushed and treacherously killed by suspected terrorists in Maguindanao del Sur while returning from buying food for Iftar for the Muslim community in the area.

"The death of four soldiers in an ambush in Maguindanao del Sur points us to the painful truth that terrorism remains a fundamental problem that requires our collective action as a nation," Duterte said.

"Let's fight against terrorism. Let's support education of our youth. Let's support our soldiers by providing information about the enemy," the Vice President added.