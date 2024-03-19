Vaccine hesitancy still high among Filipinos - experts

Vaccine hesitancy is still high among Filipinos, according to experts.

In a media forum Tuesday organized by the Philippine College of Physicians, Dr. Rontgene Solante said one of the factors why many are still hesitant to get vaccinated is the limitrd access to vaccines, such as pneumonia vaccines, flu vaccines, and shingles vaccines.

“Kung titingnan natin yung trend ng vaccination sa mga adult, mababa pa rin. Una siguro diyan yung access. Unlike with Covid-19, yung bakuna na sinabi nga natin noon na house-to-house na para lahat mabigyan, meron pa ring tao na ayaw pa rin (If we look at the vaccination trend among adults, it is still low. Maybe it’s because of the access. Unlike with Covid-19, the vaccines were given house-to-house for everyone, yet there are still people who still don't want it)” Solante said.

He maintained that all vaccines available are “very safe.”

“In fact if you look at the data sa mga bakuna ngayon, highly effective sila against severe infection (In fact if you look at the data on vaccines today, they are highly effective against severe infection),” he said.

“Yung hesitancy is not just about the believe na bakuna ay may adverse event, we’ll have to create a better view na ang bakuna ay safe at tolerable. Bakit pa natin pino-promote ang bakuna? Because it’s safe, it protects us from infection,” he added.

Misinformation, disinformation

Misinformation and disinformation are also among the factors why many Filipinos are still hesitant to get vaccinated, according to Dr. Lulu Bravo.

Citing a international data, Bravo said there are currently two percent anti-vaxxers.

“Even if it’s two percent, they are well-organized,” she noted.

“And they can disseminate information in such a way that everybody can be influenced,” she added.

Bravo called misinformation and disinformation as a form of “bioterrorism.”

“Because if you spread that news, if you spread that vaccines can kill, vaccines can harm, vaccines can make you a zombie, then you avoid it. Avoiding things that will be good for you and then you die, isn’t it killing yourself?” she said.

“It’s a security risk for people who are so vulnerable, so gullible that they can really be influenced by such,” she added.

Solante, meanwhile, called on the members of the media to help spread “correct and accurate” information on vaccines and vaccination.

“I hope you could also put some valuable information why vaccine is important, what are the benefits of the vaccine.”