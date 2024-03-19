US-Phl relations 'more than rock solid' — Blinken

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the importance of bolstering the relationship between the United States and the Philippines, labeling it as "more than rock solid" and a top priority for President Joe Biden's administration.

As he paid a courtesy call to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacañang Palace on Tuesday afternoon, Blinken reiterated the unwavering commitment of the United States to the Indo-Pacific and highlighted its pivotal role in global affairs.

He also underscored the enduring strength of the alliance between their nations and emphasized shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region.

"I think it's so important to us, even as we're dealing with these challenges, our focus, our engagement, our commitment to the Indo-Pacific at large and to the relationship and the alliance between the United States and the Philippines is more than rock solid," Blinken said.

Blinken further emphasized the significance of the bilateral ties by affirming US President Joe Biden's personal interest in fostering strong relations with the Philippines.

"It's an absolute priority of President Biden, and that's why he asked me to be here," Blinken said.

Moreover, Blinken expressed optimism about the future trajectory of the partnership, highlighting the existing robust foundation upon which both countries can build.

He emphasized shared interests ranging from economic development to tackling climate change and ensuring food security, all while upholding international law.

"It's also incredibly promising but it's building on the very strong foundation of our countries where we have the same priorities whether it's economic development, whether it's dealing with climate change, food security, of course upholding international law," Blinken said.

Marcos Jr., for his part, extended a warm welcome to United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Manila amid the demanding schedule both officials face.

The Chief Executive then acknowledged the challenges both countries navigate on the international stage.

"I am happy that… this chance to come by and visit with us and perhaps, it wasn't that ideal with how [our outings] are progressing with the rest of the world. All of these impact us now, how these things are developing...to any other countries," Marcos Jr. said.

"I hope that all these efforts we are making are making some success because it is of great importance to [us too, as you well know, we have spoken about this before.] These things are somehow toned down, I can't see how you are going to do that. Some easing tension, seen in the near future," he added.