Unconventional office dwelling

Rumors are swirling about a high-ranking official within an education body who has allegedly taken the home office concept to a whole new level. According to an undisclosed insider, this official has transformed her office within a city-run university into a fully functioning living space, complete with all the comforts of home.
The whispers suggest that this unconventional setup includes living amenities, blurring the lines between professional workspace and private residence.
What’s more, it’s been claimed that this office-turned-abode operates with free essential utilities like electricity, water, and janitorial services, raising eyebrows and questions about the legality and appropriateness of such an arrangement.
Furthermore, it has been hinted that the official has not been spending a board and lodging allowance meant for government officials assigned far from home to cover expenses.
Political enigma (1)
A slippery character (H) known for his shady dealings has found himself at the center of a scandal that rocks a legislative chamber to its core. Some call him a betrayer, always trying to cover his tracks, but others refuse to believe he’s capable of such betrayal.
One chilly day in January, H turns to the mysterious boss for help with a thorny issue involving pork barrel funds.
Surprisingly, the boss agrees to lend a hand, setting off a chain of events that leads to a dangerous alliance between H and another shadowy chamber organization.
They strike a deal: the shadowy organization will help clean up H’s tarnished reputation in exchange for his loyalty. As whispers of this unholy union spread, H begins a risky game of wooing his colleagues to join forces and overthrow an unsuspecting chamber leader, turning H into SCO’s unwitting puppet.
Read more Daily Tribune stories at: https://tribune.net.ph/
Follow us on our social media
Facebook: @tribunephl
Youtube: TribuneNow
Twitter: @tribunephl
Instagram: @dailytribunephl
TikTok: @dailytribuneofficial
Viber: https://shorturl.at/agnZ6