Unconventional office dwelling

Rumors are swirling about a high-ranking official within an education body who has allegedly taken the home office concept to a whole new level. According to an undisclosed insider, this official has transformed her office within a city-run university into a fully functioning living space, complete with all the comforts of home.

The whispers suggest that this unconventional setup includes living amenities, blurring the lines between professional workspace and private residence.

What’s more, it’s been claimed that this office-turned-abode operates with free essential utilities like electricity, water, and janitorial services, raising eyebrows and questions about the legality and appropriateness of such an arrangement.

Furthermore, it has been hinted that the official has not been spending a board and lodging allowance meant for government officials assigned far from home to cover expenses.