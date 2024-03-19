Solution to China

Dear Editor,

The world has no other option to confront the problems (for the sake of international peace and order, world justice, decency, and dignity) but to STOP CHINA in its covetousness, greed and madness.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN comprises small countries that are no match to giant, Goliath China. But, for goodness sake, these midget David countries have voices that they can lend to appease (if not stop) the brewing, escalating maritime crisis in the region by standing up to China and by making a prudent, bold, gutsy, and unequivocal statement on the matter to subvert demons and avert a regional war which may possibly soon (or later) expand and involve the entire world.

It’s woeful that the ASEAN is not doing any of them. It’s hacked as a body, mysteriously. It’s a useless association.

Dear China, it is easy to start a war, but it is not easy to stop it, even when you want to stop it, like in all wars of the past. Learn the Vladimir Putin lessons in his covetous war with the Ukrainians. Putin has been wanting to stop the war. The Putin lessons, however, will amount to naught and won’t mean a thing to benefit him and anyone — unless Putin himself will stop the war by stopping the onslaughts and withdrawing the Russian troops from Ukraine — and repent, and make amends — after all the many thousands of deaths and property damages on both sides.

By the way, to the gods of Beijing: You surely wouldn’t want the artificial structures/islands you have built in our body of waters to be blasted and destroyed instantly, in the twinkling of an eye — as soon as war (God forbid) breaks out.

Furthermore, would you kindly cease dragging (baselessly) into the conflict of the US — or only the US? The impending war will be between China (alone), the Philippines + plus the world.

And note, please, that the world needs no “mutual defense treaty” with the Philippines or our government to sympathize with and fight alongside the Filipino people versus itching, soulless robbers and invaders. In times of war, justice, righteousness, heroism, and sanity reign supreme — over any treaty or law, more so, over war devils.

Who would ever want to be a friend to an unfriendly, selfish, avaricious, rapacious, inhuman creature — or to be on the side of a bully, greedy, covetous, abusive, murderous, godless, crazy person — or nation?

Save lives. Save the world. No guns and bombs. No water cannons and lasers. The solution to all of these is diplomatic negotiations — truthful, equitable, sincere, sober, friendly, unselfish, altruistic and magnanimous. No Constitution or Supreme Court is above it. Make the deal “win-win” for all. In short, be humane. As simple as that and easy.

Solve it.

Reni M. Valenzuela

renivalenzuelaletters@yahoo.com