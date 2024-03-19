SMNI’s franchise revocation a done deal

The revocation of the congressional franchise of Sonshine Media Network International of controversial religious leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy has become a certainty.

Deputy Speaker David Suarez said Monday the House leadership is poised to approve this week House Bill 9710, which aims to repeal SMNI’s franchise in the wake of “grave violations” such as disseminating fake news, red-tagging, and transferring of ownership without congressional approval, among others.

“Unfortunately, SMNI was unable to prove that they did not violate the provisions of the franchise that was provided to them. So, therefore, it was voted that their franchise be revoked,” Suarez told reporters.

SMNI, legally operating as Swara Sug Media Corporation, was granted a 25-year franchise in August 2019 by virtue of Republic Act 11422.

SMNI is also facing an administrative case before the National Telecommunications Commission for the same complaints.

The bill’s proponent, 1-Rider Partylist Rep. Ramon Gutierrez, expressed confidence the measure would “easily” hurdle the plenary, citing the House Committee on Legislative Franchise’s assessment.

HB 9710 was approved on second reading on Wednesday, just one day after the panel chairperson, Parañaque Rep. Gustavo Tambunting, approved and endorsed the same to the plenary.

Suarez, whose privilege speech on SMNI’s peddling of “fake news” about Speaker Martin Romualdez initiated the congressional probe, was “delighted” with the outcome of the proceedings in the committee, which has held six hearings since November.

“I think this is the longest hearing because it took four months. Such a display of leniency, of kindness, of generosity by the committee when it came to the issue of SMNI,” Suarez remarked.

The panel on Tuesday cited Quiboloy, SMNI’s alleged beneficial owner, in contempt for repeatedly snubbing its hearings.

Gutierrez bared that Quiboloy’s legal counsel, Ferdinand Topacio, pleaded for a deferral of the detention order on Tuesday, citing his inability to meet with the religious leader before the hearing, which the committee granted.